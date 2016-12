Campbell River Fire crews were called out to a structure fire on the weekend.

Fire Chief Ian Baikie says it broke out in a kitchen at a home in the Bute Crescent area. He notes the homeowners were able to use an extinguisher to calm the blaze before crews arrived.

Baikie says the residents will need to stay out of the home until restoration work can be done to remove the smoke and the chemicals from the extinguisher from the kitchen.