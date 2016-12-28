A new update video has been released on the John Hart Generating Station Replacement Project.

The more than one billion dollar project is replacing the old generating station, which was built in 1947.

Project spokesperson Stephen Watson says the project is on schedule and on budget.

He says there’s been a lot of work on the project over the last year.

Watson says 2017 will see the completion of the power tunnel and a focus on the building stage.

The first units are set to be installed and tested in 2018.