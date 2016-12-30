Dr. Ralph Nilson, President and Vice-Chancellor of Vancouver Island University has been reappointed for a third term.

It will run until June 30th of 2019.

Nilson, who has been with the VIU since 2007, describes some of the highlights over the last decade for him.

Nilson says he’s pleased V.I.U got on board with the Tuition Waiver Program for former youth in care and says around 100 youth have taken advantage of the program.

Nilson also says he’s committed to ensuring V.I.U continues building bridges towards reconciliation with Canada’s Indigenous people and establishes a thriving international student body.