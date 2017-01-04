The Province is providing funding to the regional district to help encourage residents to upgrade old wood stoves.

The Provincial Wood Stove Exchange Program has been around since 2008 and provides rebates for residents to upgrade old wood burning appliances.

Minister of Environment Mary Polak says the goal is to replace the older stoves with new, cleaner burning and more efficient heat sources.

The Strathcona Regional District is receiving more than 13-thousand dollars for the program this year.