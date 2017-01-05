The start of 2017 marks changes to MSP Premiums in British Columbia.

According to the province, nearly 40% of families will pay reduced premiums or no premiums at all.

The move was done to help low-income families in BC.

MLA for the Powell River-Sunshine Coast, New Democrat Nicholas Simons says it’s time for BC to eliminate the MSP premiums.

Simons says while some families will see reduced costs this year, others will see increases which can put a burden on some, especially seniors on fixed incomes.