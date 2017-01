Property Assessments are in the mail.

Christopher Whyte with BC Assessment says in general, property owners will see an increase in assessed value this year.

Whyte notes that property values are up 5 to 15%, depending on where you are in the region.

Whyte notes that if you have a question about your assessment, you can go online to e-value BC or contact your local assessment office.

He notes the deadline to file an appeal of your assessment is the end of the month.