The Village of Sayward is beginning it’s search for a new CAO.

Chief Administrative Officer Darren Kiedyk is moving to Langford to become the Deputy CAO.

Sayward Mayor John MacDonald says Kiedyk was instrumental in developing several projects in the town, including the Beautification Project and developing relations with local First Nations.

Kiedyk’s last day as CAO is January 27th, 2017. MacDonald says he hopes the village can find a replacement who can follow in Kiedyk’s footsteps.