A new art project now hangs at the Campbell River Community Centre.

The city was one of 150 communities across the country chosen to build a themed mural for Canada’s 150th birthday celebration. City Recreation and Culture Supervisor Michele Sirett says the mural has a specific theme, one that represents the history of Campbell River.

Sirett says while most of the tiles were painted by children, having the community’s support and attention was critical.

Sirett calls the mural beautiful, and says plaques commemorating the mural will be put up on Friday at the Community Centre.