BC Hydro is conserving water at the John Hart Generating Station as the dry conditions continue.

Spokesperson Stephen Watson says the watershed has seen one extreme to the other, going from record rainfall in October and November to drought conditions since the beginning of December.

Watson says Hydro is also urging fishers in the Campbell River system to use extra caution in the coming weeks as hydro will be raising flows during the day and reducing them at night to respond to the higher demand for electricity while the cold weather continues.