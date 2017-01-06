The NDP Education Critic says the interim deal between the BCTF and the Province is too late for many BC students.

The government has announced a $50 million investment, following the Supreme Court’s ruling that it was wrong to remove class size and composition from contract language in 2002.

Rob Fleming says while the extra funding is good news, it won’t help the students who went through school while the legal battle was going on.

Fleming says the government has failed to keep up with the needs of B-C students on both in terms of capital and operational funding.