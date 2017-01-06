A Campbell River man is on a mission to raise awareness for potable water.

Bob Wall is running the Great Himal Race, a 1,800 kilometre marathon across Nepal with hopes to raise awareness around a lack of clean drinking water in the area.

Wall says he sees the marathon as an opportunity to combine his passion and his awareness campaign for the best.

Wall says he sees this as a great opportunity to let people know clean drinking water is a basic human right for everyone and hopes to make a documentary on the issue.