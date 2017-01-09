Comox Valley Airport staff were alerted of an abnormal odour in the cabin on one of its landing flights over the weekend.

Airport CEO Fred Bigelow says a strange odour was detected in the cabin on the WestJet flight about 20 minutes before landing, but no one was injured in the incident. He says the Saturday night flight from Puerto Vallarta to Comox landed normally and on time after the odour was detected.

The aircraft’s departure on Sunday morning was briefly delayed for inspection. Bigelow notes a state of emergency was not declared in the incident.