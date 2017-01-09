The Chamber of Commerce is looking into a more in-depth way of gauging the city’s economic outlook.

For the first time, MNP has been hired to conduct a survey on over 200 businesses and their leaders in the city.

Chamber CEO Colleen Evans says the questions asked will be specific to Campbell River and give the chamber the opportunity to measure it’s growth with others across Canada.

Evans says the survey is a more precise way of gathering information and covers all sectors of business in the city.