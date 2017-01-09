Campbell River RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Campbell River woman.

54 year old Laura McLeod was last seen in Campbell River on December 27th. RCMP believe she is still in the Campbell River area and are looking to locate her to check on her well being.

Laura is described as:

Height: 165 cm

Weight: 55kg

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Laura McLeod is asked to contact Campbell River RCMP at (250)286-6221 or Crimestoppers at 1(800)222-8477