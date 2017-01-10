BC Hydro is holding a workshop Wednesday to gather feedback on priorities for its Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program.

Program Manager Trevor Oussoren says they are in the process of updating their strategic plans. Oussoren says they’re hoping to get a lot of community feedback on local priorities.

The workshop runs from 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM Wednesday, January 11th at the Best Western in Courtenay. If you’re unable to attend, but would like to give feedback, you can do so through the program’s website (fwcp.ca).

More details on the event can be found at: http://bit.ly/2iWlZXU.