Police in Campbell River are teaming up with local businesses in an effort to combat theft.

RCMP Constable Sara Clark says Mounties have been dealing with an unusually high amount of shoplifting complaints and overnight thefts from businesses in recent months. A group has been formed with business owners, employees, and loss prevention officers in response to the issue.

Clark says they are recruiting more members to be a part of the group.

The coalition’s next meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 18th.