BC Ferries’ newest vessel, the Salish Orca, reached BC waters this morning, capping off its 50-day journey from the Polish shipyard that won the construction contract in 2014.

Spokesperson Deborah Marshall says the vessel will clear customs and undergo final inspections and then be handed over to BC Ferries.

Marshall says that work is expected to take about 10 days. The vessel will be used to serve the Comox – Powell River route and is expected to start running this spring.

The Salish Orca is the first of three new Salish Class vessels that will join the ferries’ fleet. The Salish Class vessels are the first ferries that will use natural gas as a primary fuel source.