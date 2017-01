The B.C Centre for Disease Control is issuing a warning about eating raw or under-cooked oysters.

Doctor Eleni Galanis says the centre has seen a spike in illness related to oysters.

Galanis says if you’re planning to harvest your own oysters, it’s important they are cooked thoroughly before consuming.

Galanis says a map is available on the B.C CDC website showing which areas are closed to harvesting.