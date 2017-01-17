Campbell River is getting creative to bring in more business.

The city has released a new video showing the positives of living and working in Campbell River, along with a detailed Community Profile document.

Economic Development Officer for the city Rose Klukas says says the goal is to attract new residents and investment into the community.

She says the city is also working on some initiatives to make it more attractive to those who might want to move their businesses here.

Klukas says the natural beauty, affordable real estate, and the amenities of the area are major attractions for potential businesses and residents.