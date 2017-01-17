The B.C NDP says the special winter payment plan being offered by B.C Hydro is a sign that hydro rates are too high.

The crown corporation is offering a special payment plan to help customers hit with high bills because of the cold weather this winter.

Adrian Dix is the NDP’s critic for B.C Hydro.

He says the real issue is the rate increases customers have seen in the last couple of years.

Dix notes that the number of disconnection orders has tripled since 2013, which shows more and more customers are reaching the point where they are unable to afford the increased rates.