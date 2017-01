The city of Campbell River has brought in a bylaw on offensive odours.

The city began looking at the issue last year, following a number of complaints from residents about an odour coming from a local business.

City Clerk Peter Wipper says there are resources available for property owners to keep odours in check.

Wipper says the bylaw grades odours on five levels, from undetectable to strong enough for one to leave the premises. If it reaches that point, an enforcement letter will be sent.