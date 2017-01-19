December was the deadliest month to date for overdose deaths in British Columbia.

Numbers from the BC Coroners Service show 142 people died last month – with 914 deaths through 2016. Minister of Health Terry Lake says the government is investing $10-million to open additional treatment beds.

Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe says we’ve reached the point where those using illicit drugs can no longer manage the risk.

Lapointe notes that while the numbers of overdose deaths continues to rise, she says there is no doubt the numbers would have been much higher had the current harm-reduction initiatives not been put in place.