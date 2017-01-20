A researcher has been hired to develop the city’s public art plan.

Jill Banting, a part of the committee that helped build the public art plan, has been hired by the Public Arts Council.

Public Arts Council Executive Director Ken Blackburn says a big part of Banting’s role will be reviewing years of documentation.

Blackburn says once all the important information is extracted, the council will look to move forward with projects that’ll help show how Campbell River is developing itself as a cultural, artistic and economic hub.