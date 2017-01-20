Donald Trump is now President of the United States.

Trump was sworn in at a ceremony on Capitol Hill earlier today.

One of the largest concerns for Canada is the impact of Trump’s trade policies.

In his speech this morning, Trump reiterated his commitment to protectionism, saying it will lead to prosperity for the United States.

Political Scientist Allan Warnke (WARN-KEY) from Vancouver Island University says, for BC, there have always been trade issues, even recently under the Obama administration.

Warnke says he wouldn’t be surprised to see an attempt at an impeachment of Donald Trump within the first year of his presidency.