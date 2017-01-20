The city of Campbell River has created a list of Frequently Asked Questions on property assessments and their impact on taxes.

The annual assessments went out earlier this month and showed increased in value across Vancouver Island.

City Finance Manager Myriah Foort says on average, property assessments in Campbell River went up four per cent compared to last year.

Foort says that just because your property assessment goes up, that does not mean your property taxes will go up by the same amount.

She notes the city will be posting a property tax estimator in mid-April, once it received tax rate information from other agencies like the regional district and the hospital board.

The FAQ is available through the city’s website.