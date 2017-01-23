The Island Coastal Economic Trust will be handing over $30,000 to the BC Marine Trails Network Association. The money is for the development of the Salish Sea Marine Trail Project.

Paul Grey, president of the Association, says the project is a 257 kilometre paddling route from Horseshoe Bay to Victoria.

Grey says portions of the trail already exist but they are working on connections which include destinations with related businesses like accommodation providers, food and beverage and outdoor equipment and supplies.