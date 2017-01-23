Flows down Elk Falls are being ramped up today. BC Hydro crews will be removing grassy debris from the John Hart intake gates and trash racks, which is causing clogging issues.

Spokesperson Stephen Watson says the flows will be adjusted to all crews to access the area

Watson says the flows down Elk Falls will be about 10 times normal, so people are asked to stay away from the river above Elk Falls, but he notes the suspension bridge is a safe way to view the spill.

Work will be taking place from 8 AM to 5 PM today (Monday, January 23rd).