School District 72 will receive more than half a million dollars as part of the interim agreement between the province and the B.C.T.F.

The province announced $50 million for the 2016-2017 school year for districts to use on student support and hiring teachers.

Superintendent Tom Longridge says the district is looking at adding teachers in a variety of roles.

Longridge notes the district is trying to increase part-time teachers’ hours, but says the district may have to post in order to fill all the positions.