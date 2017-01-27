The City of Campbell River is moving forward on bringing in a ban on paid parking for public facilities.

Paid parking has come up as an issue in the community, following the announcement that Island Health will be bringing in paid parking when the new hospital opens in the fall.

Development Services Supervisor Kevin Brooks says this bylaw would cover spots zoned as public area one, which includes places like the hospital.

The bylaw has received first and second reading by council.

It will need to go through a public hearing and third and final reading before being adopted.