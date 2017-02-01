The Strathcona Regional District is hoping to take advantage of a new fund to improve internet connectivity.

The CRTC has announced $750-million to improve broadband internet connectivity across the country.

Special Projects Manager Victoria Smith says the district has moved up its study on local internet connectivity to hopefully be able to take advantage of some of that funding.

The district is working to have an application submitted through the Connect To Innovate Program before the March 13th deadline.