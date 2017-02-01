The North Island Medical Health Officer says January was a very busy month when it came to cases of the flu. Doctor Charmaine Enns says the average age of those affected with the flu was higher this year than last, which was 66. This year, she says, the average age was 81.

Enns says there were a lot more admissions to hospital this year than last too as a result of the flu.

She says officials are hoping the season has peaked but notes even if you are a healthy person, it is a good idea to get the flu shot because it protects those around you, who may be more vulnerable.