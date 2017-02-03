The transfer of a talking stick has the city excited.

The Wei Wai Kai and Wei Wai Kum bands presented city council with a talking stick ahead of the 2017 Tribal Journeys Event.

Mayor Andy Adams says it’s been a while since they’ve had an event of this importance.

Adams also says the Tribal Journeys Event is attracting a lot of attention, which is already leading to big benefits for the city.

Adams says the B.C Elders Gathering in July will also greatly benefit the city.

The Tribal Journeys Event takes place at Cape Mudge, from August 5-7th.