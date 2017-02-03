Science World is in Campbell River to promote science literacy in BC students.

The Vancouver based organization’s On The Road program visiting schools across the province, hoping to inspire students to become scientific and technological leaders.

Tour Planner and spokesperson Stefano Giulianetti says there’s a variety of shows and programs, tailored to different age groups.

Giulianetti says these programs are an excellent opportunity to engage students in science.

The Campbell River-Gold River leg of the tour ends February 3rd.