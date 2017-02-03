A petition has been launched, calling for paramedics to be included with fire and police when it comes to collective bargaining.

Currently, paramedics and dispatchers are covered under a separate act from police and fire.

Paramedic Josh Henshaw started the petition, which has been registered with Elections BC.

He says the current bargaining structure doesn’t make sense, given the service that paramedics provide.

Canvassers are going door to door in an effort to get signatures of 10%t of registered voters.

If enough signatures are collected, the petition is forwarded to the province for consideration.