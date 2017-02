RCMP Domestic Violence Units are putting out a call for old cell phones.

Constable Keeley Deley says old cell phones still have the ability to call 911, and can be used by victims to call for help in emergency situations.

She says there is an ongoing need to have the phones available to give to victims.

Deley says it’s helpful for people to clear the phones of information and include the charger. The phones can be dropped off at the Campbell River Detachment.