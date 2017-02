The Campbell River Fire Department is promoting burn prevention.

It’s Burn Awareness Week, which was started by the BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund.

Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Doherty says activities will be held city-wide to teach burn safety to all, especially youth and young adults.

Doherty says scald burns are the most common, and recommends using cooler bathing water and turning pot handles inward to reduce burn risk.

More information can be found on the Burn Fund website.