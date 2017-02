Sequoia Springs Golf Course has been sold. The Mailman family has purchased the golf course from the Brown family, who owned Sequoia Springs for 41 years.

General Manager Craig Brown says he’s happy the business is locally run.

Brown says one of the improvements the new owners are looking to make is opening up the restaurant for public access.

Brown says the Mailman’s commitment to improving the property played a big part in the sale.

The sale will be officially completed March 1st.