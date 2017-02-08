The Campbell River Museum is getting set to raise a new piece of history.

The Thunderbird Bear Totem Pole was rebuilt by the Henderson family following the ceremonial burning of the previous pole, which was originally built in the 1960’s.

The Museum’s Executive Director Sandra Parrish says she expects the raising of it will attract a lot of attention. She notes the plan is to raise the pole in May.

Parrish says it was very important to see the community rally around the pole’s reconstruction and demonstrate their appreciation and respect for indigenous culture.