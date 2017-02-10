The first round of data has been released by Statistics Canada on the 2016 Census.

The population numbers for both the Comox Valley and Campbell River are on track with Canada’s growth rate, with a more than 4 per cent increase in population since 2011.

Jen Wrye is an instructor and researcher at North Island College.

She says the census data is important for community planning.

Wrye says she’s interested to see the upcoming data releases, which will include information on immigration and diversity, labour, and education.