If you’re planning on heading out for the long weekend, ICBC is asking drivers to use extra caution.

Last year, 61 people were injured in 220 crashes over Family Day long weekend on Vancouver Island.

ICBC’s Lindsay Olsen says it’s important drivers use extra caution, especially considering the weather we’ve had.

ICBC’s top five tips include making sure your car is ready for a trip, know your route and road conditions before heading out, use your headlights, not just daytime running lights, adjust your speed to the road conditions and leave your cell phone alone.