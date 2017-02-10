Drivers are being reminded to slow down and pull off to the side if they see crews working on the roads.

Powell River Deputy Fire Chief Rocky Swanson says he’s been impressed with how quickly drivers have responded to sirens coming on, but he says speed is still a concern for crews on the side of the roads.

Swanson says the city of Powell River has done some great work in response to the snowfall that’s hit the region recently.

Swanson is also putting out a reminder to pedestrians to make sure they’re fully visible and are wearing bright clothing, especially when walking around at night.