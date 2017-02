City council has struck a deal with Cermaq Canada for naming rights to the soccer field at Robron.

Council is working on a 10 year deal with the company to rename the field to Cermaq Turf.

General Manager of Corporate Services for the city Ron Bowles says in exchange for the naming rights, Cermaq is sponsoring the Robron Field House.

Bowles says the fieldhouse project has been spearheaded by the Campbell River Youth Association and it will be a great addition to the park.