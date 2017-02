The Tyee Club is recommending safely stowing away your belongings when out on the water.

The 4th Annual Cleanup at the Campbell River estuary resulted in 142 tires and other debris being pulled from the water.

Tyee Club Director Floyd Ross says it’s important to make sure items like tires are properly secured.

Ross says this clean up is just surface work. He says more work needs to be done through estuaries up and down the coast, including removing a 32 foot boat in the Campbell River estuary.