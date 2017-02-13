RCMP is reminding people to make sure you report thefts, even if they are minor.

Mounties in the Comox Valley recently recovered numerous tools after executing a search warrant.

Constable Rob Gardner says it’s important to report incidents, even if it’s just for information.

Gardner says some of the tools have been returned to their owners, but they still have a number of power tools that they would like to return.

If you’ve had a power tool stolen, contact Comox Valley RCMP to see if they have recovered the item.