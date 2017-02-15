The Director of Medical Imaging with Island Health says the addition of another MRI in Nanaimo, and the opening of the new Comox Valley and Campbell River hospitals will help reduce wait times for patients needing scans.

The province announced last week that it would fund an additional MRI scanner for Nanaimo Regional Hospital. Scott McCarten says the demand for MRI scans continues to grow.

McCarten says the current wait time for most patients is 211 days. He says that’s almost two-thirds better than it was at this time last year, but he notes there’s still more work to do to hit the target wait time of 90 days.