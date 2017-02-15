The City of Campbell River is looking to develop social procurement policies.

Council is forwarding a recommendation to the Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities to strike a task force to look at social procurement policies.

City Councillor Colleen Evans says moving forward with a task force and the guidance of an expert in the field will benefit communities across the Island.

Evans says the group is currently working with Victoria and Qualicum Beach to bring these policies into place and says she’s proud to have Campbell River be one of the leaders in social procurement.