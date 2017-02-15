BC’s opposition wasn’t very impressed with Tuesday’s Speech from the Throne.

The speech, read by Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon, outlined the government’s accomplishments to-date, and provided hints of tax breaks that might be on the way in next week’s provincial budget.

North Island MLA, Claire Trevena, says it was almost shocking to see so few details included in a speech, especially before an election.

Trevena says she believes the speech shows that the government is running out of steam and ideas as it heads into another election.