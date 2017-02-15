Habitat For Humanity is getting set to build in Campbell River.

Ground has been broken on the group’s latest build on Hilchey Road.

Executive Director of Habitat Vancouver Island North Pat McKenna says they’re looking to build 11 homes over a three year period. He says the property is perfectly located for this kind of project.

McKenna notes that the projects Habitat does would not be possible without the help and support of volunteers. McKenna says an information session is also taking place at the Habitat Restore at 6 PM Thursday evening.