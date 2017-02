BC Hydro is doing a kayak flow down the Puntledge River this weekend.

BC Hydro spokesperson, Stephen Watson says there’s been significant inflows into the Comox Lake reservoir over the last few days, so hydro has begun spilling water.

Watson says they are targeting ideal kayak flows through the weekend so paddlers can take advantage of the spill. He notes all others are urged to stay away from the river, while the water flows are increased.