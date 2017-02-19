Both levels of government have announced more money to respond to the opioid overdose crisis.

The Province is investing $5-million to support the ongoing work of the Joint Task Force on Overdose Response.

At the same time, the Federal government has announced it is allocating $65-million over 5 years to support the federal response to the opioid crisis, with $10-million in urgent support specifically earmarked for British Columbia.

The Ministry of Health and health authorities are working to expand the access to opioid substitution treatment and over the past 5 years, the number of people being prescribed the medications has increased significantly.